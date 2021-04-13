Upcoming Video Game Movies And TV Shows: The Adaptations Coming In 2021 And Beyond

For the longest time, the term “video game movie” was never synonymous with adjectives like good, enjoyable, or even faithful, but that has all changed in recent years with video game movies like Sonic the Hedgehog, Detective Pikachu, and even the Wreck-It Ralph franchise, which even though it’s not based on any specific game, includes a myriad of classic characters. And with the slate of upcoming video game movies and TV shows, it looks like the dark days of the Max Payne, Resident Evil, and Super Mario Bros. adaptations are nothing more than a distant memory.

Throughout 2021, 2022, and beyond, video game fans will be treated to some truly promising movies and TV shows adapting modern classics like Uncharted, The Last of Us, and (my personal favorite) Metal Gear Solid. With so much in the works, now is the perfect time to lay it all out and go through what’s set to be released in the very near future.