2021 Oscars: How To Watch The Academy Award Nominated Movies Streaming

The 2021 Academy Awards are fast approaching, but there is still plenty of time to get caught up on the 2021 Academy Award nominees. The Oscars this year are unique for several reasons. One of those reasons being how our current health crisis has made streaming services even more popular. This has resulted in the film industry making many of the nominated Oscar films available online. The majority of the nominated movies streaming are well worth the small fee you pay to see them. Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and Nomadland are just a few of the many nominated movies streaming or available to rent,.

With so many nominated movies streaming, now is the perfect time to watch the Oscar 2021 nominees before the broadcast. You can even regain some sense of normalcy by enjoying a few with friends through various watch party apps. Let this list make it easy for you to find the Oscar nominated movies streaming and available to rent.