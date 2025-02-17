How To Watch Temptation Island Spain And Stream Viral 'Montoya, Por Favor!' Moment For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Temptation Island Spain Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Where to Watch: Mitele (Spain) Episodes: 9 currently available Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Temptation Island Spain: Preview

While you might be familiar with the US iteration, simply Temptation Island, it's the Spanish version that has taken the internet by storm. Known locally as La Isla de las Tentaciones, Temptation Island Spain has become a point of interest after one particular moment – "Montoya, por favor!" – became a meme goldmine that has taken over social media. For anyone looking to get into the cheating scandal that caused José Carlos Montoya's tirade, read on for how to watch Temptation Island Spain online for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

The premise of the TV show is simple: contestants in couples prior to the show arrive on a tropical island and put their fidelity to the test. Couples are separated and must cohabit with a group of singles of the opposite sex whose primary function is to tempt contestants to cheat.

Of course, throughout the show, plenty of scenarios are set up by producers in order to tempt contestants to stray, the best part being that couples must separately then watch a playback each week of what their other half has been up to. This results in moments like (though rarely quite so dramatic) "Montoyo, por favor!" as José's partner Anita gets intimate before his eyes with Manuel.

Currently airings its eighth season, you can watch episodes so far of Temptation Island Spain on free service Mitele, though you'll need to bypass geo-restrictions to stream through the service outside of Spain – and to brush up on your Spanish. We explain how below.

How to watch Temptation Island Spain for free

You can watch all episodes so far of Temptation Island Spain online through 100% free to use streaming platform, Mitele.

As mentioned, it's free to use. You don't even need to sign up for an account. However, you won't be able to access Mitele unless you're in Spain. To port yourself home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home, with our guide below explaining exactly how.

How to watch Temptation Island Spain online from anywhere

If you're a Spanish citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Temptation Island Spais online just as you would at home.

While services like Mitele block access from IP addresses outside of the Spain, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and give you access to the service by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Spanish citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a Spain-based server and access their free stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Temptation Island Spain as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Mitele You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for Mitele, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Spain.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Temptation Island Spain, head to Mitele.

Why Is Everyone Talking About Temptation Island Spain? A reality TV show that thrives off the drama, it's not exactly unexpected that with temptation and scandal comes some very dramatic TV moments. However, none seem quite as explosive as the one that has come from Temptation Island Spain lately, resulting in a viral moment named "Montoya, por favor!" The context of the moment is José Carlos Montoya sitting down to watch the weekly playback of what his partner, Anita Williams has been up to. José becomes increasingly more distressed and agitated as he watches Anita getting increasingly more intimate with single boy, Manuel. The host of the show, Sandra Barneda, attempts to calm him down, shouting "Montoya, por favor!" as José ultimately ends up running across the beach to where Anita's infidelity is unfolding. You can watch the full scene below.