Upcoming Reese Witherspoon Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Morning Show Star

Both as an Oscar-winning actress and a burgeoning film and television producer, Reese Witherspoon continues to demonstrate her persistent presence in Hollywood, building new and exciting career possibilities for herself, while also staying true to the projects that represent her interests. Having proven herself versatile in the comedy and drama departments alike, the acclaimed actress keeps herself active with a variety of different projects, including Sing 2, another season of AppleTV+'s The Morning Show, a slew of new Netflix titles, a proposed, long-awaited Legally Blonde 3, and more. And that's in addition to a number of other movies and shows that she's attached to solely as a producer, including (but not limited to) a much-anticipated adaptation of When the Crawdads Sing.
Certainly, Reese Witherspoon isn't hurting for work. She's keeping herself plenty busy with several intriguing new properties which will hopefully only continue to demonstrate her exceptional talents. Alas, for those wondering, it doesn't sound like Big Little Lies Season 3 is one of those projects, though maybe that will change. Nevertheless, if you love Reese Witherspoon, here's what you can look forward to.
Sing 2 - December 22nd, 2021 (Filming)
Reese Witherspoon has only made a few animated movies throughout her career, including 2001's The Trumpet of the Swan, 2009's Monsters vs. Aliens, and, most recently, 2016's Sing. Now, the Academy Award-winning actress is on-board for her fourth cartoon feature, and fittingly enough, it'll serve as a sequel to that latter family film. Once again written and directed by Garth Jennings, Sing 2 reunites Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane, Nick Kroll, Tori Kelly, Scarlett Johansson, and Reese Witherspoon with the animated animal characters they voiced in the original Illumination musical comedy. While the plot for this upcoming sequel remains unknown, we do know when we should expect to see this follow-up: December 22nd, 2021.
While many movies — animated or otherwise — were shut down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, production continued remotely for Sing 2 earlier this year. Therefore, we should expect to see the Illumination Entertainment sequel late next year, assuming theaters reopen by then.
The Morning Show Season 2 - TBA 2021 (Filming)
While the Oscar-winning actress is better known for her extensive filmography, Reese Witherspoon has been expanding herself evermore in the growing world of prestige television. Recently, the actress/producer starred in HBO's acclaimed Big Little Lies, and she was seen in Hulu's mini-series, Little Fires Everywhere, earlier this year. In addition to those two television adaptations, Witherspoon frontlines The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston. The Emmy-winning drama series, which also stars Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, and Billy Crudup, started Apple's TV bid with a bang. It was easily their most high-profile original show. Based on the generally positive reviews and its favorable awards consideration, it wasn't surprising to see the program picked up for a second season.
Production started back in March, only to be swiftly shut down weeks later. It resumed in mid-to-late October. Filming continued without delays since then, it would seem, though it's unclear how much more they have left to shoot. The first season took seven months altogether, so we shouldn't expect Season 2 until mid-2021 at the earliest.
Legally Blonde 3 - TBA (Announced)
Get ready to bend and snap once more! While Reese Witherspoon is known for several esteemed performances throughout her acclaimed career, one that remains among her most beloved and revered is her role as Elle Woods in 2001's Legally Blonde and 2003's sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. While the comedy follow-up didn't garner nearly as much critical or commercial success, the original was such a beloved comedy that many people have wondered if or when she'll reprise this character for a long-awaited trilogy capper. Sequel talk only led to more rumors and speculation, but in 2018, Witherspoon confirmed that she'll return to the pink in Legally Blonde 3.
While the project is currently in the works, we don't know when exactly we'll get to see it. They're in the midst of finalizing a screenplay, which will be written by Dan Goor and Mindy Kaling. Hopefully, once Witherspoon is happy with the script and there's time in her schedule, cameras will finally start rolling. It's unclear who else will return for this threequel.
Your Place Or Mine - TBA (Announced)
While Reese Witherspoon has found a great deal of success through television efforts on HBO, AppleTV+, and Hulu, the actress/producer is heading to another premiere service, Netflix, for her next few movies. In addition to the next two titles we'll mention, Witherspoon is attached to produce and star in the upcoming romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, which will serve as the directorial debut of screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).
Also set to be produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films, Your Place or Mine follows two long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when one pal decides to pursue her lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son. Details are limited otherwise, notably since it was just announced earlier this year, and it's unclear if Bateman is solely producing the movie or also expected to star. Nevertheless, particularly after a series of heavy movies and shows, it's nice to know that Witherspoon has a few comedies in store.
The Cactus - TBA (Announced)
In addition to the aforementioned Your Place Or Mine, it was also announced at the same time, per Deadline, that Reese Witherspoon is set to star in and produce an adaptation of Sarah Haywood's The Cactus. The upcoming streaming exclusive follows a reserved woman who's unexpectedly pregnant at 45, causing her to restructure the life that she has created for herself and leading her into an unconventional journey towards life, love, family, and to learning to accept the unexpected.
The description certainly has an Eat, Pray, Love kind of vibe, though the source material is said to be more comedic. Nevertheless, it's the second of two romantic comedies that Witherspoon has in store with Netflix, both as a producer and star, which will keep her on the service's payroll for at least a few years.
Details are also slim on this project otherwise, but we should expect to hear more details about this film and Your Place Or Mine in the months ahead.
Pyros - TBA (Announced)
Throughout her career, Reese Witherspoon has often stayed earthbound. Even in an era where several of her A-list acting peers have traveled to distant planets and/or otherworldly dimensions through tentpole projects like Marvel movies, DC properties, and other billion-dollar enterprises, Witherspoon has generally avoided genre exercises, exploring dynamic and dramatic characters who often deal with very realistic and relatable problems. But now, that's set to change with Reese Witherspoon's latest film, Pyros.
Set to be directed and produced by Simon Kinberg, this adaptation of the science fiction short story "Tardy Man" by Thomas Pierce, which appeared in The New Yorker, is the latest sci-fi blockbuster funded by Netflix. Pyros follows a group of people who wear indestructible Tardy suits that are connected to their spine, thus allowing them to endure dangerous conditions. This power is typically used to help rich people salvage their belongings, though those orders might not be followed too strictly. Pierce will also adapt his own story. Announced last year, it's unclear when the movie is expected to start shooting.
Producing: Where The Crawdads Sing - TBA (Pre-Production)
It wouldn't be an understatement to suggest that Reese Witherspoon had a big hand in catapulting Delia Owens' novel, Where the Crawdads Sing, into its best-selling status. The book was selected into Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine book club in September 2018, which helped Owens' book find a wide audience and eventually become an outstanding New York Times bestseller for a combined 32 non-consecutive weeks. Therefore, it shouldn't be too surprising to learn that Witherspoon is also planning to bring this beloved novel to the screen, though it appears that she's sticking strictly behind-the-camera for this forthcoming movie adaptation, opting only to produce.
Set to be directed by Olivia Newman (First Match), and adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated screenwriter-playwright Lucy Alibar (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Where the Crawdads Sing will star Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones and it's in the early stages of pre-production. But we should expect to hear more about this buzzy title in the months ahead, even if Witherspoon doesn't decide to jump in front of the camera.
Other Upcoming Producing Projects From Reese Witherspoon:
In addition to all the other projects in development where the actress will split her time with producing duties, Reese Witherspoon's company, Hello Sunshine, will also house several other films and shows that will allow the producer to stay strictly behind-the-camera. Along with the aforementioned Where the Crawdads Sing, Witherspoon is attached to produce From Scratch, the Netflix limited series based on Tembi Locke's best-selling memoir, which will be both a starring and producing vehicle for Zoe Saldana, as well as Amazon Prime's Daisy Jones & the Six, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel, and the AppleTV+ singing competition series, My Kind of Country. All three of these streaming shows are currently in pre-production.
Additionally, Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing A White Lie, based on Karin Tanabe's novel The Gilded Years, which will star and also be produced by Zendaya, a Martina Navratilova documentary, Netflix's lifestyle series, The Home Edit, an adaptation of Gayle Tzemach Lemmon's Ashley's War, and This Above All, a drama centered around the controversial Westboro Baptist church.
But that's not all! Reese Witherspoon is also set to produce Starz's multi-generational family drama, Kin, an adaptation of Heath Hardage Lee's The League of Wives, and the upcoming AppleTV+ thriller-drama series, Are You Sleeping, starring Octavia Spencer, as well as You Think It, I'll Say It, an upcoming AppleTV+ comedy series starring Kristen Wiig, based on Curtis Sittenfeld's collection of short stories.
Furthermore, Witherspoon's production company is planning to produce New Line's adaptation of Ruth Ware's In A Dark Dark Wood, the ABC comedy series, Americanized, based on Sara Saedi's memoir of the same name, and the forthcoming MGM adaptation of Gail Honeyman's bestselling novel, Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, which is also been sought as a potential starring vehicle for the actress-producer. Certainly, Witherspoon keeps herself plenty busy!
