Upcoming Reese Witherspoon Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Morning Show Star

Both as an Oscar-winning actress and a burgeoning film and television producer, Reese Witherspoon continues to demonstrate her persistent presence in Hollywood, building new and exciting career possibilities for herself, while also staying true to the projects that represent her interests. Having proven herself versatile in the comedy and drama departments alike, the acclaimed actress keeps herself active with a variety of different projects, including Sing 2, another season of AppleTV+'s The Morning Show, a slew of new Netflix titles, a proposed, long-awaited Legally Blonde 3, and more. And that's in addition to a number of other movies and shows that she's attached to solely as a producer, including (but not limited to) a much-anticipated adaptation of When the Crawdads Sing.

Certainly, Reese Witherspoon isn't hurting for work. She's keeping herself plenty busy with several intriguing new properties which will hopefully only continue to demonstrate her exceptional talents. Alas, for those wondering, it doesn't sound like Big Little Lies Season 3 is one of those projects, though maybe that will change. Nevertheless, if you love Reese Witherspoon, here's what you can look forward to.