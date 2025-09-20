Will Sam Asghari Say 'I Do' Again After High-Profile Marriage To Britney Spears?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce was finalized well over a year ago, and they've both moved on. Apparently, the singer’s ex-husband isn’t totally ruling out tying the knot again, either, as he was asked about the potential to get married again.

Right now, Asghari is dating Brooke Irvine. They’ve been together since last November, and when TMZ caught them out on a walk, they asked about the couple’s long-term plans. When asked if he and Irvine would get engaged anytime soon, The Traitors competitor said:

Maybe.

The report notes that Irvine “giggled” at this indecisive answer. However, it does feel significant that he didn’t flat-out say no. Meanwhile, Asghari’s girlfriend didn’t say anything during this interaction about the future of their relationship.

However, that was not all Spears’ ex had to say. He was asked if he had discussed long-term relationship plans and goals with his girlfriend as well. In response, he said:

Yeah. Life is about just living and experiencing and enjoying.

Irvine, who is a real estate agent, and Asghari were first linked in November 2024, per People , about six months after he finalized his divorce from Spears in May 2024. However, they didn’t go Instagram official until the start of 2025.

Before all this, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who first met on the set of "Slumber Party" in 2016, spent nine months separated and working through their divorce, which was finalized “amicably.” However, their union and their relationships after their breakup are still a point of interest.

Just last month, Spears called their marriage a “fake distraction,” and Asghari responded by saying it was “very real” to him, noting that they were “together for seven years.” He also explained in March of 2024 that when it comes to his divorce and their relationship, he views it as a “blessing.” He noted that his relationship with the pop star will always be a chapter in his life, as well, explaining that he wouldn’t talk bad about it.

He’s also been open about how his relationship with the “Circus” singer has helped his career, even though it’s obviously presented obstacles too. At the time, he explained that their public relationship gave him a platform. Since their breakup, we’ve seen Asghari here and there in big ways, including on the hit reality competition The Traitors (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ), where he was honestly amazing .