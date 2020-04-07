The Rock Movies: Will Dwayne Johnson Have Any New Projects In 2020?

So Will We Get Any New Projects From The Rock In 2020?

At this point, even Ballers has ended its run on HBO, so we won’t really even be getting Dwayne Johnson on that front either. It’s not the end of the world if we have to wait a few months for The Rock to be back in the spotlight, but it’s certainly odd to think about there maybe being a year without a new movie from the actor. Still, there’s a slim chance Red Notice could come together in time as its release date is currently just listed as “undetermined.”