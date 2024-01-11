You Can Get A One Month Free Trial Of Paramount Plus But You Have To Act Fast

The beginning of a new year is a great time to start trying new things, and Paramount+ is making that easier than ever for anybody who hasn't already subscribed. Between the existing library of shows and movies and what's on the way soon in the 2024 TV schedule and 2024 movie schedule, the streamer has plenty offer. Whether you're a South Park fan, a Star Trek aficianado, can't get enough of the world of Yellowstone's Dutton family, or just want to check out what's available, now is the time for a free one-month trial of a Paramount+ subscription.

Paramount+ - Get a one month free trial with code "BUTTTERS".

How To Start A Paramount+ Free Trial For 30 Days

If you're ready to check out everything that Paramount+ has to offer, the process is simple. Just click here for the option to try it free, and then select your plan between Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime. Continue clicking through until you reach Payment Method and scroll down to enter the coupon code "BUTTERS." The deal applies to both plans, so you can feel free to try the Showtime plan that is usually pricier per month.

With Paramount+ Essential, you can access to tens of thousands of TV episodes and films, limited ads, 24/7 live CBS News, and NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League. With Paramount+ with Showtime, you'll get all of the same perks as the Essential plan as well as access to Showtime original shows and movies, live CBS broadcasts and college football, no ads with the exception of certain shows and live broadcasts, and the ability to download to mobile devices.

There's a limited time to take advantage of the deal, however! Be sure to use the coupon code by Saturday, January 20 to get your free month of access to the best Paramount+ shows and movies.

How Much You Save With The Free Trial

The Paramount+ Essential plan usually costs $5.99 per week, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99 per week. With the free one-month trial, you save nearly $6 if you try the Essential plan or nearly $12 if you choose the Paramount+ with Showtime option.

Both are available with annual subscriptions as well, with the Essential plan costing subscribers $59.99 per year and the Showtime plan costing $119.99 per week. If you love what you get with one free month, the annual plans include some solid savings.

Why You Should Try The One-Month Free Trial

While the streamer started off small in 2014 and only offered a few original series by 2016 as CBS All Access, the service has a huge library of originals and existing favorites to offer now as Paramount+. It's the place to find the expansion of the Yellowstone universe, with the 1883 and 1923 spinoffs both available.

The streamer is furthermore the home of the modern live-action Star Trek installments, including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Discovery is set to return with the fifth and final season in April, and Strange New Worlds will return for Season 3. You can also find classic entries in the franchise with Star Trek: The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, The Next Generation, and Voyager, as well as all three of the Trek movies starring Chris Pine as James Kirk and Zachary Quinto as Spock.

If Star Trek isn't up your alley, you can find several South Park specials, as well as shows like SEAL Team and Evil that began on CBS before moving to Paramount+. If you want to see continuations of classic shows like Frasier and Criminal Minds, those revivals can be found on this service as well.

If you're in the market to revisit or catch up on current series, there are plenty to be found, including NCIS, Blue Bloods, Ghosts, Survivor, Big Brother, and all three FBI series, among many others. There's also a whole kids section with options like SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, Rugrats, and all three seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the latter of which is worth checking out ahead of the live-action series that premieres on Netflix later this year.

On the whole, there's plenty to try and check out on Paramount+, so don't miss your chance for a free month of access. The "BUTTERS" code expires on January 20.