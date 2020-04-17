The Rock Movies: A List Of Upcoming Films Starring Dwayne Johnson

Leave a Comment
What's the next step up from "movie star"? Because that's where we need to classify Dwayne Johnson. The man isn't just blowing up at the multiplex. He's capturing the explosion in a headlock, pile-driving it into the ground, cracking a joke as he does so, then finishing us off with his trademark, 1,000-watt mega-smile. If we're lucky, he'll even arch an eyebrow, just to remind us that this is The Rock's world. We're only renting space for a limited time.
Given his status, it should come as no surprise that Dwayne Johnson has numerous movies heading to theaters in the near future, all of which sound like they will keep the one-time wrestler and current big-screen phenom in the blockbuster business for years. Because we know that you love The Rock as much as we love The Rock, we've built this guide to keep track of all of the actor's upcoming films – including those that are still making their way through development and will still require quite a lot of work before they are ready to hit theaters. Which of these are you most interested in seeing? Scroll down through the list, and then hit the comments section to highlight your favorites.
Jungle Cruise
Just when we all thought Mr. Movie Star couldn't fit any more movies or TV shows into his packed schedule...he surprised us all and worked Jungle Cruise into his life. The movie, which is based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, finished filming in early June 2019, but is taking an extra minute to arrive in theaters. While it was originally scheduled to be released in summer 2020, it has since been pushed back to summer 2021. The film co-stars Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and more.
Release date: July 30, 2021
Red Notice
Netflix doesn't dabble a lot in the action blockbuster game given that it's challenging to compete with the big screen experience when it comes to that genre, but they have a massive project in the works that has Dwayne Johnson at the center of it – with two of the world's biggest stars serving as co-leads. The film features Johnson as an INTERPOL agent on the hunt for the world's most wanted art thief, and joining him for the ride will be Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously helmed Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, is reuniting with The Rock for the project, and while production plans were interrupted in early 2020, there are plans to have the movie available streaming in 2021.
Release date: 2021
Black Adam
DC and Warner Bros. locked up Dwayne Johnson in the role of Black Adam in a Shazam movie several years ago, but many things changed behind the scenes. Originally, the plan was for Johnson to play the bad guy/anti-hero in Shazam's big screen debut, but in January 2017 it was revealed that there was a new plan, one that would see the character get his own movie and not appear in Shazam!. That hero-centric feature has since been made, and a sequel is on the way, but Black Adam is also now gaining steam. Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collet-Serra is set to direct the project, and filming is scheduled to start in late summer 2020.
Release date: December 22, 2021
San Andreas 2
After the above titles, we start to get speculative, as nothing else on The Rock's calendar has an actual release date or production plans... just a lot of chatter, and updates from the actor's camp on project possibilities. San Andreas 2 is a no-brainer, as the first movie earned a whopping $473 million in global ticket sales. Rumors at the time of the sequel's announcement had Dwayne Johnson's character – an LAFD search-and-rescue helicopter pilot – going up against the Ring of Fire... which means The Rock is going to punch earthquakes around the globe? As of April 2020 the project is still in development, and Alexandra Daddario is said that she is still game to do the film.
Doc Savage
Writer/director Shane Black most recently finished The Predator, a reboot of that popular franchise which was released on September 14, 2018, and while it's not entirely clear what feature project he is going to tackle next, there is hope that he will soon get around to making his Doc Savage movie, based on the classic pulp magazine adventurer. Shortly after the Doc Savage news broke, The Rock teased a collaboration with Black that he would film in 2017. While some rights issues have stopped the film from getting underway as quickly as Black and Dwayne Johnson had hoped, the latter did confirm in early 2018 that they're still working on the project. Hopefully everything will be worked out and the film will eventually get made.
Big Trouble in Little China
Back in 2015, Dwayne Johnson confirmed plans to make a new version of Big Trouble in Little China – one that is promised to be a continuation of the John Carpenter-directed cult classic that won't feature Johnson as Kurt Russell's iconic hero Jack Burton. The actor has been saying all the right things about respecting the source material and honoring the work of both Carpenter and Russell, though neither of those guys are totally cool with the idea of the film being remade. We actually haven't heard anything about this project since mid-2018, but it's apparently something that's still in the works and a movie that The Rock really wants to get made. It seems that finding time to get it done is the biggest challenge.
The King
One of the coolest things about Dwayne Johnson's career is the work that he has done to bring more attention to Samoan culture – honoring his own roots and teaching audiences about a people who don't get a lot of focus in pop culture. Titles that stand out in this regard are Moana and Hobbs & Shaw, but soon he will have the opportunity to bring a real piece of history to the big screen. In 2018, The Rock made a deal to team up with directors Husain El-Minbawi and Robert Zemeckis to try and make The King, a developing biopic that will star Johnson as King Kamehameha and follow his mission in the late 18th century to unite the islands of Hawaii. This is the kind of project we expect that Johnson will work hard to get made, though exactly when he'll have time to do it is currently unknown.
This is all we know for now about Dwayne Johnson's current upcoming projects, but be sure to bookmark this list because we'll likely be adding to it for decades to come!