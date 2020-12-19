Upcoming Superhero Movies: Marvel, DC And More

TBA

The Fantastic Four (TBA)

A question fans have also been begging to have answered is how and when the Fantastic Four will finally be inducted into the MCU. Well, quite frankly, we do not know the answer to, either, but we do know that a new film starring Marvel’s first superhero family is on the way and will be helmed by Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

Destined to have everyone's favorite superhero movie title ever is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which continues the romantic adventures of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). Along with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles, Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors joins the cast as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton replaces Emma Fuhrmann as Scott’s daughter, Cassie.

Blade (TBA)

Taking over a role originated onscreen by Wesley Snipes is two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in Blade. Bringing back the vampire hunter could mark a turning point in the MCU gettin a little darker.

Black Adam (TBA)

We can easily count on things to get dark in this supervillain solo flick. Dwayne Johnson plays the title role of Black Adam, and will encounter members of the JSA, who will reportedly make their DCEU debut in this film, which is still in pre-production.

Green Lantern Corps (TBA)

The DCEU debut of Green Lantern (not counting that Justice League flashback) has also been in development for a while. Instead of a story built primarily around one hero, both Hal Jordan and John Stewart will be the central protagonists of Green Lantern Corps… whenever it comes out, that is.

The New Gods (TBA)

A member of the New Gods (Steppenwolf) also appeared in the theatrical cut of Justice League, and more (Darkseid and DeSaad) are set to show up in HBO Max’s Snyder Cut. Yet, director Ava DuVernay’s film that directly focuses on these ageless beings who exist outside of time and space is still in development at this time.

Batgirl (TBA)

The same goes for Batgirl, a DCEU solo flick centered on Barbara Gordon’s vigilante origins, which was originally announced in early 2017 when Joss Whedon was assigned at the helm. Since his exit, the project has been subjected to rumors of existing outside of the DCEU and even having been cancelled, but that is no reason to lose hope so soon.

Wonder Woman 3 (TBA)

Speaking of, we should still optimistically anticipate a third Wonder Woman movie, even if Patty Jenkins has put the modern-day threequel on indefinite pause, it seems. Besides, a franchise this popular is bound to eventually become a trilogy - or quadrilogy, technically, if you count the proposed spin-off.

Amazons Spin-Off (TBA)

Patty Jenkins and Geoff Johns reportedly pitched an idea for a film that focuses primarily on the Amazons of Themyscira. It would take place after Gal Gadot’s Diana left the island with Steve Trevor in the first film and set up Wonder Woman 3, but no further developments have materialized yet.

Deadpool 3 (TBA)

There was a time when Ryan Reynolds announced plans of an X-Force spin-off in lieu of a third Deadpool movie. However, since the Disney/Fox merger, it appears that plan has since been reversed and writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin will pen the Merc with a Mouth’s MCU debut with its star.

Spider-Woman (TBA)

As for what is going on with Sony’s mouthful of a Spider-Man universe, fellow arachnoid superhero Spider-Woman will soon be getting her own movie. Olivia Wilde has been in talks to direct the project, but with no word on which specific iteration of the character (Jessica Drew? Gwen Stacy?) it will focus on at the moment.

Madame Web (TBA)

Another “spider woman” who has already had a film of her own in the works for a while is Madame Web. Despite suffering from blindness and paralysis, this supernatural clairvoyant being has been known to be a very helpful guide to Spider-Man whenever he has been in need.

Kraven The Hunter (TBA)

Spider-Man just might need Madame Web’s help if he intends to remain one step ahead of Kraven the Hunter. J.C. Chandor, director of Netflix’s Triple Frontier, has been in talks with Sony to helm an origin story about the Russian-born predator of the biggest game imaginable (namely our friendly neighborhood webslinger), and brother of the Chameleon, believe it or not.

Untitled Bloodshot Sequel (TBA)

Earlier in 2020, right about the time movie theaters started becoming a rarity, Bloodshot became the first movie based on a Valiant comic. In November, a direct follow-up with Vin Diesel reprising the title role was announced, giving hope to a new shared universe inspired by the lesser-known publisher.

Harbinger (TBA)

Another Valiant movie adaptation reportedly in the works is Harbinger, based on an “X-Men-esque” property about psionic superhumans, from director Justin Tipping. The film first into development under Sony (which made Bloodshot) before switching to Paramount in 2019, putting the future of the this proposed shared universe into question.

Shadowman (TBA)

On that note, a movie based on the Valiant comic Shadowman was greenlit back in 2017. House Party director Reginald Hudlin and writers J. Michael Straczynski and Adam Simon have been attached since the beginning to the project about a New Orleans man given dark, supernatural abilities, but not many further developments have been made since.

Green Hornet And Kato (TBA)

Hollywood first adapted The Green Hornet, originally a radio play, for the big screen as a Seth Rogen-led comedy in 2011. Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment have reportedly teamed-up for a David Koepp-penned reboot called Green Hornet and Kato (highly skilled chauffeur and sidekick), which may give it a chance to be a little more earnest.

One-Punch Man (TBA)

On the other hand, the only way to make One-Punch Man into a feature-length film is to make it a comedy. Hopefully, that is the intention of the screenwriting duo behind Venom, who have been tapped by Sony to adapt the popular manga-turned-anime, which itself is a satire on superhero culture seen through the eyes of a young man bored by his ability to defeat any enemy in one strike.

The Toxic Avenger (TBA)

One of the most iconic (and quite nasty) superhero comedies, The Toxic Avenger, is also getting a reboot soon. The original creators of the 1984 Troma release, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, will produce the update, starring Peter Dinklage and written and directed by Green Room and Blue Ruin star Macon Blair.