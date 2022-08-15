Why A Homeless Shelter Is Currently Upset With Kanye West
Kanye West doesn’t post to Instagram that much these days, since ending his social media feud with Pete Davidson earlier this year. So when the rapper does say something on the social media platform, people take notice. It’s an effective tactic, but one that comes with added scrutiny affixed to his every word. To that end, Ye’s most recent social media musings have caused a minor backlash, apparently reminding people that he made a promise to a Los Angeles homeless shelter last year that he has yet to follow through on.
The rapper made a rare appearance on Instagram on August 12, sharing an inspirational quote:
These words about looking to the homeless apparently caught the attention of the Los Angeles Mission, as TMZ reports Kanye West met with leaders from the organization back in November to brainstorm ways to fight the city’s homeless crisis. Ye apparently visited the shelter, promising to use his companies to assist those in need with finding jobs, getting an education or securing housing.
Sources told the site that little — if anything — has been done since that time, and that the Mission had been unsuccessful in attempts to communicate with Kanye West since November. It's not all negativity, however, as the president and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, Troy Vaughn, told TMZ that they are “extremely optimistic” that the rapper will assist them with projects in the coming months. Vaughn said in a statement:
The key words there are "will be," but considering Kanye West has already done plenty of good things for L.A. Mission and the city’s homeless in the past, there's no reason to believe things will never happen. Ye also performed a Sunday Service on Skid Row in 2019, and the L.A. Mission thanked him last November after more than 1,000 meals were provided to the shelter by the music and fashion icon.
Helping the homeless seems to be a consistent goal of Kanye West’s, as he’s talked about the social issue and taken action several times over the years. His most recent Instagram post proves he hasn’t forgotten about that section of the community, and the Mission’s CEO seems confident their partnership with The Life of Pablo rapper is alive and well.
Kanye West has kept more to himself in recent months amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian. The couple were declared legally single in March, but continue to fight over issues like financial responsibilities and custody of their four children. Ye seems to have trouble keeping legal representation, however, as his fourth divorce lawyer, Samantha Spector, stepped down in May.
Ye’s ongoing issues with his ex certainly didn’t keep him from throwing stones at Pete Davidson again, however, when Kanye West returned to Instagram to roast the comedian following his breakup with Kim Kardashian after nine months. Kim’s estranged husband made multiple appearances on The Kardashians (available to Hulu subscribers) in its first season, and with Davidson apparently being included in the upcoming Season 2, it will be interesting to see if West is still hanging around as well.
