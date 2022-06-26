Amazon Prime Day 2022: 7 Quick Things To Know

For more than a half-decade now, Amazon Prime Day has given consumers access to some of the best deals on the internet. This special shopping event, which has since turned into a two-day retail extravaganza, offers up can’t-miss discounts on everything from Amazon’s assortment of signature devices like the Kindle, Fire Stick, and Alexa as well as an incredible amount of third-party items at prices that can sometimes be better than on Black Friday. Crazy, right?

Well, what would be even crazier would be missing out on Amazon Prime Day 2022, its exclusive deals, and other perks that are available for anyone with an Amazon subscription. So, before the big two-day event kicks off in July 2022, let’s break down seven quick things everyone should know…

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Kicks Off July 12-13

Typically, Amazon Prime Day has been held every July since it kicked off in 2015 as a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the massive and all-encompassing online retailer’s launch. However, the past couple of years saw some major changes to the event with Prime Day 2020 being postponed until August of that year and the following year’s event taking place a month early in June 2021.

Traditionalists will be glad to hear that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off at 3 a.m. EDT Monday, July 12 and will run until July 13, giving everyone 48 hours to take in all the exclusive deals and discounts as well as all the other surprises that will pop up throughout the event.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Before we dive into all the deals, discounts, perks, and other benefits of Amazon Prime Day 2022, there are a few things we should go over to prevent any confusion down the road. First, Prime Day is only available for those with an active Amazon Prime subscription (which got a little more expensive earlier in the year). A free 7-day trial membership will grant you access to everything.

Second, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is only available for Prime members in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and numerous Western European nations. Prime Day specials for subscribers in Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will take place at a later date this summer, according to Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

There Are Countless Deals For Everything From TVs to Amazon Devices

Each year, Amazon Prime Day gives subscribers access to thousands upon thousands of exclusive deals. In the past, we’ve talked about the biggest overall deals as well as all those great Blu-ray and 4K UHD sets available at low, low prices. And although the full slate of Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals has yet to be revealed (we probably won’t see those until July 12 or a little before), expect a wide arrangement of special discounts on everything from TVs (with built-in Fire TV) to various Amazon devices.

In Amazon's big Prime Day 2022 announcement, the online retailer revealed that customers will have access to special deals from top national brands and more third-party sellers than in 2021. But again, those specific deals won't be revealed until we get closer to the start of the 48-hour event on July 12.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Pre-Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Even though Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn’t officially kick off until July 12, the online retailer started special early pricing on a ton of different items weeks in advance. On June 21, Amazon rolled out pre-Prime Day deals and other initiatives that are admittedly pretty cool.

First, there are incredible discounts on multiple Amazon first-party devices like Echo Show, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow, Echo Dot, and Ring Alarm devices, which are marked down as much as 55-percent through July 11. This also applies to various TV models loaded with Fire TV functionality.

The online retailer has also introduced Amazon Live, which gives Prime members an opportunity to see live demonstrations of various products being sold at a discount. After briefly watching one of the Amazon Live streams, it can best be described as Amazon’s version of QVC or the Home Shopping Channel in its approach.

Check out Amazon Live. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Is Also Highlighting Small Business And Artists For Prime Day 2022

Through its Support Small program, Amazon is making easier than ever to shop from your favorite small businesses and artisans. The online retailer is also providing customers with an easier way to spot them during Prime Day 2022 and the weeks leading up to the event with the Small Business Badge.

The Support Small program portal features shops owned by Black creators, female owners, military families, and just about everything else. This creates a unique online shopping experience, especially or those who want a more personal experience.

Check out Amazon’s Support Small program. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

There Are Incentives And Other Programs To Earn Discounts

Amazon Prime Day is all about taking advantage of some of the biggest deals the online retailer has to offer, right? Well, there are other ways Amazon subscribers can save even more money between now and July 13 (when Prime Day ends), and that is the Prime Stampcard, which essentially gives you free money for doing little to nothing at all.

Basically, all you need to do is complete four Amazon Prime tasks — streaming any one of the great original series or some of the best movies on Prime Video, listen to Prime Music, borrow a book on Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited, and make a Prime-eligible purchase — by the time Prime Day ends and you’ll receive a $10 credit even if you buy something once Prime Day ends.

Learn more about the Prime Stampcard. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Like any shopping adventure, getting the most out of Prime Day requires some prep work before the big event kicks off on July 12. One way to do this is to use Amazon’s personalized deal updates so you don’t miss any of the action. All you need to do is open the Amazon Prime app on your phone or tablet, go to the Prime Day 2022 page, and then create deal updates for the items you want to follow. Once you do that, you will receive personalized push notifications (if you give the Amazon Prime app access to do so on your device) once a deal goes live. If you are one who often forgets such things, this could be a good route to take.

Hopefully all of this helps you prepare for what should be busy 48 hours of online shopping when Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicks off Monday, July 12.