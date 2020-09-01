2021 New Movie Releases: The Full Movie Release Date Schedule For Next Year

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a great deal of rescheduling and reevaluating primary methods of distribution, with some studios taking the straight-to-streaming route. The ones who chose to uphold the tradition of going to the theater either postponed a release to later in the year, or went as far as pushing it right into the 2021 calendar, which is why you may recognize some of the titles below as films you hoped to see 2020.

From Eternals to Black Adam or from Spiral to Halloween Kills, the following is a one-stop location for all the movies to look forward to in 2021 and when to expect them. Of course, as we all should be used to by now, dates are subject to change, so be sure check back for shifts in the schedule. Enjoy!