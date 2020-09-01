Comments

2021 New Movie Releases: The Full Movie Release Date Schedule For Next Year

Robert Pattinson from the 2021 release of The Batman

It seems that Hollywood is going to be very busy with its 2021 movies coming to theaters. With an ungodly amount of comic book movies from Marvel and DC alike to the new Fast and Furious movie, the next calendar year is jam-packed with some of the most anticipated releases to ever be announced. That is due, in part, to the fact that many of these films were originally scheduled for a sooner release, or should have been out months ago.

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a great deal of rescheduling and reevaluating primary methods of distribution, with some studios taking the straight-to-streaming route. The ones who chose to uphold the tradition of going to the theater either postponed a release to later in the year, or went as far as pushing it right into the 2021 calendar, which is why you may recognize some of the titles below as films you hoped to see 2020.

From Eternals to Black Adam or from Spiral to Halloween Kills, the following is a one-stop location for all the movies to look forward to in 2021 and when to expect them. Of course, as we all should be used to by now, dates are subject to change, so be sure check back for shifts in the schedule. Enjoy!

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway January 2021

January 2021 Movie Releases

Find out if the new Mortal Kombat will FINISH the franchise, if Peter Rabbit 2 will be the month's runaway hit, and more in January 2021.

Friday January 8th

The Devil’s Light - Rating TBD - Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross
Untitled Blumhouse Productions Project I - Rating TBD

Friday January 15th

355 - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan
Mortal Kombat - Rating TBD - Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - Rated PG - James Corden, Margot Robbie
Respect - Rating TBD - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker

Friday January 22nd

Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Rating TBD - Max Harwood, Lauren Patel
Nine Days - Rated R - Bill Skarsgård, Zazie Beetz

Friday January 29th

The Little Things - Rated R - Denzel Washington, Jared Leto
Rumble - Rating TBD - Will Arnett, Terry Crews

Eternals February 2021

February 2021 Movie Releases

It’s felt like an eternity since Marvel first announced Eternals, one of several films to look forward to in February 2021

Friday February 5th

Cinderella - Rating TDB - Camila Cabello, Billy Porter

Friday February 12th

Eternals - Rating TBD - Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden
The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Rating TBD - Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes
What About Love - Rating TBD - Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone
Untitled Universal Romantic Comedy - Rating TBD

Friday February 19th

Antlers - Rated R - Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons
Nobody - Rating TBD - Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen

Friday February 26th

The King's Man - Rated R - Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton

Ghostbusters: Afterlife March 2021

March 2021 Movie Releases

The Ghostbusters movies earn an Afterlife and Jared Leto earns eternal life in Morbius, which are among the most buzzed about releases for March 2021.

Friday March 5th

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Rating TBD - Paul Rudd, Bill Murray
Tom and Jerry - Rating TBD - Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña
Untitled Universal Event Film - Rating TBD

Friday March 12th

Raya And The Last Dragon - Rating TBD - Awkwafina, Cassie Steele
The Many Saints Of Newark - Rating TBD - Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga

Friday March 19th

Morbius - Rating TBD - Jared Leto, Adria Arjona
Tomb Raider 2 - Rating TBD - Alicia Vikander, Kristin Scott Thomas
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - Rating TBD - Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal

Friday March 26th

The Boss Baby 2 - Rating TBD - Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan

F9 April 2021

April 2021 Movie Releases

F9 can not come fast enough and fans of A Quiet Place can only keep quiet for so long about how much they have anticipated what is coming in April 2021.

Friday April 2nd

F9 (Fast and Furious 9) - Rating TBD - Vin Diesel, John Cena
Fatherhood - Rating TBD - Paul Alexander Désiré, Rodney Alexandre

Friday April 9th

Bob's Burgers: The Movie - Rating TBD - H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts

Friday April 16th

Reminiscence - Rating TBD - Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson
BIOS - Rating TBD - Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones
Untitled Universal Event Film II - Rating TBD

Friday April 23rd

A Quiet Place Part II - Rated PG-13 - Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds
The Asset - Rating TBD - Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson
Monster Hunter - Rated PG-13 - Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman
Last Night In Soho - Rating TBD - Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie
Ron’s Gone Wrong - Rating TBD

Spiral May 2021

May 2021 Movie Releases

Shang-Chi has more than just the Ten Rings to worry about once Godvilla vs. Kong, Spirial, and more compete for the May 2021 box office.

Friday May 7th

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Rating TBD - Simu Liu, Awkwafina

Wednesday May 12th

Godzilla vs. Kong - Rated R - Millie Bobby Brown, Eiza González
Spiral - Rated PG-13 - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson

Friday May 14th

Spirit Riding Free - Rating TBD

Friday May 28th

Cruella - Rating TBD - Emma Stone, Mark Strong
Infinite - Rating TBD - Dylan O’Brien, Mark Wahlberg

In the Heights June 2021

June 2021 Movie Releases

If the Devil leads you into Dominion and Carnage, hopefully a June 2021 movie can help bring you back In the Heights.

Friday June 4th

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - Rating TBD - Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
Micronauts - Rating TBD
Samaritan - Rating TBD - Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr
Vivo - Rating TBD - Pamela Morales
Untitled New Line Horror Film - Rating TBD

Friday June 11th

Jurassic World: Dominion - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard

Friday June 18th

Luca - Rating TBD - John Ratzenberger
In the Heights - Rating TBD - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos

Friday June 25th

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Rating TBD - Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson

Top Gun: Maverick July 2021

July 2021 Movie Releases

Do you have the need to see Top Gun: Maverick, and many other long-awaited sequels, in July 2021?

Friday July 2nd

Minions: The Rise Of Gru - Rating TBD - Steve Carell, Lucy Lawless
Top Gun: Maverick - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller

Friday July 9th

The Forever Purge - Rating TBD - Ana de la Reguera, Leven Ramblin

Friday July 16th

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Rating TBD - Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Space Jam: A New Legacy - Rating TBD - LeBron James, Don Cheadle
Uncharted - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg

Friday July 23rd

The Tomorrow War - Rating TBD - Betty Gilpin, Chris Pratt
Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Universal Project - Rating TBD - Abbe Lee, Thomas McKenzie

Friday July 30th

Jungle Cruise - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

The Suicide Squad August 2021

August 2021 Movie Releases

There are plenty more sequels, or whatever The Suicide Squad should be referred to, in August 2021 as well.

Friday August 6th

The Suicide Squad - Rating TBD - Margot Robbie, Viola Davis
Hotel Transylvania 4 - Rating TBD - Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez

Friday August 13th

Untitled Blumhouse Production Project II - Rating TBD
Untitled Russo Brothers Family Film - Rating TBD

Friday August 20th

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Rating TBD - Lilly Bartlam, Raoul Bhaneja

Friday August 27th

The Beatles: Get Back - Rating TBD - (Documentary) John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Jackass September 2021

September 2021 Movie Releases

Don’t be a Jackass and miss out on what is in store for September 2021 at the movies.

Friday September 3rd

Jackass - Rating TBD - Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O

Friday September 17th

The Bad Guys - Rating TBD
The Man From Toronto - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Kevin Hart

Friday September 24th

Untitled Universal Event Film III - Rating TBD

The Batman October 2021

October 2021 Movie Releases

I think we can count on seeing a good number of Batmen Trick ‘r Treating this October 2021.

Friday October 1st

The Batman - Rating TBD - Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz

Friday October 15th

Halloween Kills - Rating TBD - Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall
The Last Duel - Rating TBD - Ben Affleck, Matt Damon

Friday October 22nd

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins - Rating TBD - Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy

Mission: Impossible 7 November 2021

November 2021 Movie Releases

Will King Richard usurp Austin Butler’s “King” from the upcoming Elvis biopic in November 2021, or is that a Mission: Impossible?

Friday November 5th

Clifford the Big Red Dog - Rating TBD - David Allen Grier, Rosie Perez
Untitled Elvis Presley Project - Rating TBD - Austin Butler, Tom Hanks
Untitled Spider-Man Sequel - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Zendaya

Friday November 12th

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 - Rating TBD - Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law

Friday November 19th

King Richard - Rating TBD - Will Smith, Jon Bernthal
Mission: Impossible 7 - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson

Wednesday, November 24th

Untitled Disney Animation Project - Rating TBD

Black Adam December 2021

December 2021 Movie Releases

Before Zachary Levi takes on Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, he takes on pro football as Kurt Warner, among other exciting battles to expect in December 2021.

Friday December 10th

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi

Wednesday December 22nd

Black Adam - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo
The Nightingale - Rating TBD - Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
Sing 2 - Rating TBD - Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson

Saturday December 25th

Babylon - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt, Emma Stone

In Bruges' Colin Farrell is not sure when these 2021 releases will see the light of day

2021 - Date TBD

We know these film are coming out in 2021, we are just not sure when exactly.

Judas and the Black Messiah - Rating TBD - Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run - CBS All Access Release - Rating TBD - Tom Kenny, Keanu Reeves
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Prime Release - Rating TBD - Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell
The Witches - Rating TBD - Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci

Which of these 2021 movies are you most excited to see and which ones do you think should have been cancelled instead of just postponed (if that was the case)? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the most anticipated movies coming to theaters, as well as what you should keep an eye out for on streaming, here on CinemaBlend.

