2021 New Movie Releases: The Full Movie Release Date Schedule For Next Year

It seems that Hollywood is going to be very busy with its 2021 movies coming to theaters. With an ungodly amount of comic book movies from Marvel and DC alike to the new Fast and Furious movie, the next calendar year is jam-packed with some of the most anticipated releases to ever be announced. That is due, in part, to the fact that many of these films were originally scheduled for a sooner release, or should have been out months ago.
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a great deal of rescheduling and reevaluating primary methods of distribution, with some studios taking the straight-to-streaming route. The ones who chose to uphold the tradition of going to the theater either postponed a release to later in the year, or went as far as pushing it right into the 2021 calendar, which is why you may recognize some of the titles below as films you hoped to see 2020.
From Eternals to Black Adam or from Spiral to Halloween Kills, the following is a one-stop location for all the movies to look forward to in 2021 and when to expect them. Of course, as we all should be used to by now, dates are subject to change, so be sure check back for shifts in the schedule. Enjoy!
January 2021 Movie Releases
Find out if the new Mortal Kombat will FINISH the franchise, if Peter Rabbit 2 will be the month's runaway hit, and more in January 2021.
Friday January 8th
The Devil’s Light - Rating TBD - Virginia Madsen, Ben Cross
Untitled Blumhouse Productions Project I - Rating TBD
Friday January 15th
355 - Rating TBD - Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan
Mortal Kombat - Rating TBD - Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - Rated PG - James Corden, Margot Robbie
Respect - Rating TBD - Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker
Friday January 22nd
Everybody's Talking About Jamie - Rating TBD - Max Harwood, Lauren Patel
Nine Days - Rated R - Bill Skarsgård, Zazie Beetz
Friday January 29th
The Little Things - Rated R - Denzel Washington, Jared Leto
Rumble - Rating TBD - Will Arnett, Terry Crews
February 2021 Movie Releases
It’s felt like an eternity since Marvel first announced Eternals, one of several films to look forward to in February 2021
Friday February 5th
Cinderella - Rating TDB - Camila Cabello, Billy Porter
Friday February 12th
Eternals - Rating TBD - Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden
The United States vs. Billie Holiday - Rating TBD - Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes
What About Love - Rating TBD - Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone
Untitled Universal Romantic Comedy - Rating TBD
Friday February 19th
Antlers - Rated R - Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons
Nobody - Rating TBD - Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen
Friday February 26th
The King's Man - Rated R - Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton
March 2021 Movie Releases
The Ghostbusters movies earn an Afterlife and Jared Leto earns eternal life in Morbius, which are among the most buzzed about releases for March 2021.
Friday March 5th
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Rating TBD - Paul Rudd, Bill Murray
Tom and Jerry - Rating TBD - Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña
Untitled Universal Event Film - Rating TBD
Friday March 12th
Raya And The Last Dragon - Rating TBD - Awkwafina, Cassie Steele
The Many Saints Of Newark - Rating TBD - Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga
Friday March 19th
Morbius - Rating TBD - Jared Leto, Adria Arjona
Tomb Raider 2 - Rating TBD - Alicia Vikander, Kristin Scott Thomas
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - Rating TBD - Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal
Friday March 26th
The Boss Baby 2 - Rating TBD - Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan
April 2021 Movie Releases
F9 can not come fast enough and fans of A Quiet Place can only keep quiet for so long about how much they have anticipated what is coming in April 2021.
Friday April 2nd
F9 (Fast and Furious 9) - Rating TBD - Vin Diesel, John Cena
Fatherhood - Rating TBD - Paul Alexander Désiré, Rodney Alexandre
Friday April 9th
Bob's Burgers: The Movie - Rating TBD - H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts
Friday April 16th
Reminiscence - Rating TBD - Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson
BIOS - Rating TBD - Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones
Untitled Universal Event Film II - Rating TBD
Friday April 23rd
A Quiet Place Part II - Rated PG-13 - Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds
The Asset - Rating TBD - Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson
Monster Hunter - Rated PG-13 - Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman
Last Night In Soho - Rating TBD - Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie
Ron’s Gone Wrong - Rating TBD
May 2021 Movie Releases
Shang-Chi has more than just the Ten Rings to worry about once Godvilla vs. Kong, Spirial, and more compete for the May 2021 box office.
Friday May 7th
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Rating TBD - Simu Liu, Awkwafina
Wednesday May 12th
Godzilla vs. Kong - Rated R - Millie Bobby Brown, Eiza González
Spiral - Rated PG-13 - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson
Friday May 14th
Spirit Riding Free - Rating TBD
Friday May 28th
Cruella - Rating TBD - Emma Stone, Mark Strong
Infinite - Rating TBD - Dylan O’Brien, Mark Wahlberg
June 2021 Movie Releases
If the Devil leads you into Dominion and Carnage, hopefully a June 2021 movie can help bring you back In the Heights.
Friday June 4th
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - Rating TBD - Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson
Micronauts - Rating TBD
Samaritan - Rating TBD - Sylvester Stallone, Martin Starr
Vivo - Rating TBD - Pamela Morales
Untitled New Line Horror Film - Rating TBD
Friday June 11th
Jurassic World: Dominion - Rating TBD - Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard
Friday June 18th
Luca - Rating TBD - John Ratzenberger
In the Heights - Rating TBD - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos
Friday June 25th
Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Rating TBD - Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson
July 2021 Movie Releases
Do you have the need to see Top Gun: Maverick, and many other long-awaited sequels, in July 2021?
Friday July 2nd
Minions: The Rise Of Gru - Rating TBD - Steve Carell, Lucy Lawless
Top Gun: Maverick - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller
Friday July 9th
The Forever Purge - Rating TBD - Ana de la Reguera, Leven Ramblin
Friday July 16th
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Rating TBD - Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo
Space Jam: A New Legacy - Rating TBD - LeBron James, Don Cheadle
Uncharted - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg
Friday July 23rd
The Tomorrow War - Rating TBD - Betty Gilpin, Chris Pratt
Untitled M. Night Shyamalan Universal Project - Rating TBD - Abbe Lee, Thomas McKenzie
Friday July 30th
Jungle Cruise - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt
August 2021 Movie Releases
There are plenty more sequels, or whatever The Suicide Squad should be referred to, in August 2021 as well.
Friday August 6th
The Suicide Squad - Rating TBD - Margot Robbie, Viola Davis
Hotel Transylvania 4 - Rating TBD - Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez
Friday August 13th
Untitled Blumhouse Production Project II - Rating TBD
Untitled Russo Brothers Family Film - Rating TBD
Friday August 20th
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard - Rating TBD - Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson
Paw Patrol: The Movie - Rating TBD - Lilly Bartlam, Raoul Bhaneja
Friday August 27th
The Beatles: Get Back - Rating TBD - (Documentary) John Lennon, Paul McCartney
September 2021 Movie Releases
Don’t be a Jackass and miss out on what is in store for September 2021 at the movies.
Friday September 3rd
Jackass - Rating TBD - Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O
Friday September 17th
The Bad Guys - Rating TBD
The Man From Toronto - Rating TBD - Jason Statham, Kevin Hart
Friday September 24th
Untitled Universal Event Film III - Rating TBD
October 2021 Movie Releases
I think we can count on seeing a good number of Batmen Trick ‘r Treating this October 2021.
Friday October 1st
The Batman - Rating TBD - Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz
Friday October 15th
Halloween Kills - Rating TBD - Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Michael Hall
The Last Duel - Rating TBD - Ben Affleck, Matt Damon
Friday October 22nd
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins - Rating TBD - Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy
November 2021 Movie Releases
Will King Richard usurp Austin Butler’s “King” from the upcoming Elvis biopic in November 2021, or is that a Mission: Impossible?
Friday November 5th
Clifford the Big Red Dog - Rating TBD - David Allen Grier, Rosie Perez
Untitled Elvis Presley Project - Rating TBD - Austin Butler, Tom Hanks
Untitled Spider-Man Sequel - Rating TBD - Tom Holland, Zendaya
Friday November 12th
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 - Rating TBD - Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law
Friday November 19th
King Richard - Rating TBD - Will Smith, Jon Bernthal
Mission: Impossible 7 - Rating TBD - Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson
Wednesday, November 24th
Untitled Disney Animation Project - Rating TBD
December 2021 Movie Releases
Before Zachary Levi takes on Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, he takes on pro football as Kurt Warner, among other exciting battles to expect in December 2021.
Friday December 10th
American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story - Rating TBD - Zachary Levi
Wednesday December 22nd
Black Adam - Rating TBD - Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo
The Nightingale - Rating TBD - Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning
Sing 2 - Rating TBD - Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson
Saturday December 25th
Babylon - Rating TBD - Brad Pitt, Emma Stone
2021 - Date TBD
We know these film are coming out in 2021, we are just not sure when exactly.
Judas and the Black Messiah - Rating TBD - Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run - CBS All Access Release - Rating TBD - Tom Kenny, Keanu Reeves
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse - Amazon Prime Release - Rating TBD - Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell
The Witches - Rating TBD - Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci
Which of these 2021 movies are you most excited to see and which ones do you think should have been cancelled instead of just postponed (if that was the case)?